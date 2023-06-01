Rockford's City Market organizers react to reaching 1,000,000 patrons over 14 seasons

ROCKFORD — Rockford's City Market saw their 1,000,000 patron last week. To celebrate, they will hold a special celebration at Friday's event.
Cathy McDermott has been an organizer for City Market from the beginning and told 13 WREX how they plan to celebrate such a big occasion.
"There will be a celebratory ceremony at 4:30 right before the band starts and then we are giving away 1,000 cozies to the 1st 1,000 patrons that enter the gates. We are also going to have a really cool photo booth opportunity set up. It's going to be right next to the brick wall in the pavilion and it will be kind of a nice photo opportunity for everybody that comes down," said McDermott, the Executive Director for City Market.
McDermott also said the event is much different today than it was 14 seasons ago.
"We weren't really sure. We just took a leap of faith. We started with about 20 vendors and 1,000 people per night the first year, which we were thrilled with," McDermott said. "I'll say personally I did not have any clue as to how much it would grow through the years but we've been thrilled with obviously what has happened."
Peter Provenzano has gone on this journey alongside McDermott and also highlights their beginnings.
"We had a nice turnout that 1st night. It was pretty cool to see people show up for it and especially great to have our 1,000,000 visitor occurring here a handful of years later," said Provenzano, one of the co-founders of City Market.
And as for keeping it going year after year, the support they have received is crucial.
"That the community has been so supportive. That the downtown has been so supportive. That the vendors have been so great," McDermott said. "Without vendors you don't have a market."
When it comes to seeing the 1,000,000 visitors, this is not something they could have ever seen coming.
"We never really had the 1,000,000 visitors in sight but I think it is a nice milestone and I know the numbers that we report attendance-wise are something we all kind of key-on," Provenzano said.
And even 14 years later, bringing Rockford together is what it continues to be about for the event's organizers.
"We never really had envisioned a 1,000,000 patrons ever or certainly back in the day so it's really special to be able to celebrate that and continue to bring people together in the heart of our city," McDermott said.
With this milestone under their belts, the future is their next priority.
"We'll just be thinking ahead to, ya know, the next ten years and just a ton of gratitude for the community for showing up and for the region for showing up," Provenzano said.
Friday's celebration will include special gifts given to the first 1,000 guests, a ceremony at 4:30, and a special photo opportunity.