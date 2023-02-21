Rockford's City Market now has a new footprint

ROCKFORD —The Rockford City Council Coda and Regulation Committee voted on the footprint of the Rockford City Market during a meeting this evening.
The City Market is an annual event that occurs in downtown Rockford on Fridays to help small businesses in the area which lack brick and mortar locations. The market will begin on May 19th through September 29th from 4 PM to 8:30 PM.
After hearing requests and concerns about the footprint from the market organizers, changes were approved by City Staff. City Markets will now be held on Water Street between East State Street and Short Jefferson Street; Market Street between Water Street, the railroad tracks, and the City Market Pavillion.
The City Council Code and Regulation Committee voted on the footprint with 5 ayes and 0 nays.