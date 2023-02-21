 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rockford's City Market now has a new footprint

Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD —The Rockford City Council Coda and Regulation Committee voted on the footprint of the Rockford City Market during a meeting this evening.

The City Market is an annual event that occurs in downtown Rockford on Fridays to help small businesses in the area which lack brick and mortar locations. The market will begin on May 19th through September 29th from 4 PM to 8:30 PM. 

After hearing requests and concerns about the footprint from the market organizers, changes were approved by City Staff. City Markets will now be held on Water Street between East State Street and Short Jefferson Street; Market Street between Water Street, the railroad tracks, and the City Market Pavillion. 

The City Council Code and Regulation Committee voted on the footprint with 5 ayes and 0 nays. 