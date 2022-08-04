Rockford's Carlson Ice Arena closed until Friday morning

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District posted on their Twitter the following tweet on August 4 around 3:30 p.m.:
Closed - Carlson. Due to mechanical issues, programs at Carlson Ice Arena are cancelled for the rest of the day and Friday morning. Facility is scheduled to re-open at 11am Friday. (8/4/22) https://t.co/MbgbJvXSSj— Rockford Parks (@rpdfun) August 4, 2022
Due to mechanical issues, programs at Carlson Ice Arena are cancelled for the rest of the day and Friday morning.
The facility is scheduled to re-open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.