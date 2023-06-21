Rockford's cargo operation grew while New York, Atlanta and Oakland shrank. Here's why:

ROCKFORD — For years, Chicago-Rockford International Airport's (RFD) meteoric rise up the cargo charts has been well documented. Just five years ago, RFD touted major growth to ship 1.7 billion pounds of cargo, a number the airport doubled in 2022, leading it to the 13th most productive cargo hub in the nation.
RFD now sits above both Atlanta and Philadelphia while Oakland, Dallas and New York (JFK) separate Rockford from a spot in the top 10.
Even more encouraging than moving higher up the list was Rockford's continued growth at a time when major cities saw massive decline.
RFD's production went up nearly half-a-percent compared to Oakland which lost 4.5%, Atlanta which skidded 8% and JFK which plummeted more than 11%.
When asked why a much smaller city like Rockford flipped the script on major cities which lost business last year, Deputy Director of Planning and Operations Zack Oakley says major companies like UPS and Amazon rely on RFD as the key to their entire Midwest operations.
"COVID kind of triggered a need to look at some alternatives, and they needed to look at some alternatives, and they had used us in the past for some charters, and they moved their operation here and without moving that operation, with how weird everything got in those two or three years, they would not have been able to sustain their operation in the Midwest," Oakley said.
To move the airport into the top ten, Oakley says there is still room for potential growth when it comes to international cargo.