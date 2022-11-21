Rockford's Amazon facility hopes 400 seasonal workers and new technology will power them through the holiday rush

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Christmas just a few weeks away, the holiday rush is fast approaching shipping giants like Amazon.
Rockford's facility near the airport is already setting records in its brief history, sending out and bringing in ten flights a day.
On an average day outside of the holidays, the facility will go through 300,000 packages. However, General manager of the KRFD Amazon Air Facility Michael Berg says the holiday target is 400,000 packages a day.
To make high volume happen, Berg says the facility brought on 400 seasonal employees, boosting their staff by 30%. This season will also be their first with a new technology that looks to make life easier for workers.
"This is a piece of technology that is able to sort about 100,000 packages a day, and we can do that very efficiently," Berg said. "It creates jobs for associates, but it also enables our associates to work safer every day as we remove most of the heavy package lifting out of the equation."
Berg says the facility will start its peak times when workers come back from their Thanksgiving holiday.