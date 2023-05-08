Rockford's Alpine Road road work starts May 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction on Alpine Road from Charles Street to Harrison Avenue in Rockford will start May 15.
Work will involve milling and resurfacing the road.
Motorists can expect daily lane closures between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 and 10:00 p.m.
This $1 million project is expected to be completed by June 20.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, do not use mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.