Rockford's airport to be under new leadership next year

ROCKFORD — One of the largest cargo airports in the country will have a new man calling the shots next year.
The Chicago Rockford Airport (RFD) Board voted unanimously on Thursday to approve Zack Oakley as the new executive director of the airport starting January 1 of 2024.
Oakley will take over the spot from Mike Dunn Sr. who has been with the airport for more than two decades. His leadership helped guide RFD with explosive growth in the cargo space and now currently sits in the top 15 for cargo weight landed in the country. His tenure also saw major business adds like Amazon and continued growth in passenger flights.
Dunn Sr's leadership was not without strife though. He faced scrutiny in May of 2020 for a text he sent to Winnebago County Board Member Dorothy Redd about the subject of diversity on the airport board. The airport as a whole un Dunn Sr's leadership faced pushback in recent months after an approved construction project by the FAA went over parts of The Bell Bowl Prairie which had endangered species living in it.
Oakley currently works at RFD as the Deputy Director of Operations and Planning and declined comment after the meeting about the coming promotion.