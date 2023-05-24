Rockford's AAR celebrates workers on National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

ROCKFORD — Workers at Rockford's AAR facility we're treated to lunch and cookies courtesy of the airline maintenance company as part of National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day.
May 24th is also special as Charles Taylor, the Wright Brothers’ mechanic and father of aviation maintenance, was born on May 24th, 1868 here in Illinois.
Director of Outreach & Engagement Greg "G-Man" Dellinger says Taylor made a major impact on aviation.
"He literally tooled the block as well as the crankshaft for what needed to be an eight horsepower, four cylinder motor much like an automobile back in the day, and he ended up creating an engine that created powered flight and it was 12 to 16 horsepower," Dellinger said.
With much more complex aviation today, Dellinger says the workers deserve to be celebrated for the hard work that they do every day.
"My guidance is always get yourself connected over at Rock Valley College, go to school, it's a fast track to your program, become a certificated, aviation maintenance technician, and then walk right across the street and come to work with the best team in aviation, the true fly team, and then you are on your way with full blown pathways, scholarships as well as fellowships."
Dellinger says in his 10 to 11 years at the Rockford Airport, he has seen nothing but growth as students continue to enter the program.
When I first started poking around the Chicago Rockford International Airport to recruit technicians at the old rock Valley College across the field, where they'd be graduating 20 to 25 students a year, maybe 10-11 years ago, to fast forward literally on a jet and be here at a 240,000 square foot heavy maintenance hangar right here in Rockford, Illinois, in the middle of everything, it just so inspires me to keep on working harder and stay more focused on aircraft maintenance," he said.
"It literally just keeps me going every single day I wake up in the morning, I think about safety of flight and air worthiness, I go to bed at night thinking about the exact same thing and how we can hire more more more," he said.
If interested in applying at AAR, head to AARcorp.com