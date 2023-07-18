Rockford's 5th Ward reacts to Monday night's Barber Colman vote

ROCKFORD — With the Colman Yards project set to begin construction later this summer, residents of Rockford's 5th Ward are feeling relief and excitement knowing that this long-awaited redevelopment will be happening.

Buckbee Weed Co. is a local business located on South Main Street. Their owner, Lincoln Bias, said they hope this can help not only build up their community, but also bring it together.

"I am really happy about the "yes" from last night. I am looking forward to the growth in the community. I am looking forward to that fostering new projects in the community and maybe even motivating people in the community to do more to support the community," Bias said.

He also added that he believes Barber Colman will help out not only him, but his fellow business owners in the area.

"I think what will contribute to that growth is those 900 new residents that will be here. And that's 900 new people to help support the businesses we have currently," Bias said.

Marilee Murillo lives just across the street from Barber Colman and has hope that this development, among others that are set to come, will bring a huge transformation to the place she calls home.

"I'm glad they gave us a chance, right, because now they're bringing the Metra down here too so now we're going to have stores and trains and it's going to be not dying and looking scary all the time. You're not going to be avoiding this side of town because so many people do so now they're actually going to be like, "oh there's something to do here," ya know," Murillo said.

And after Monday night's "yes," the residents and businesses are anxiously waiting for the construction to begin.

"To know that it is now in play, ya know, we're talking about it. We're excited to see what's going to happen to the south side of Rockford and just Rockford in general," said Rockford resident and South Main Street employee, India Flannigan.

Flannigan also added just how excited the community is for this to happen, especially after the long wait.

"It's an exciting feeling because it's just like we've been waiting on something, ya know, so now that it's a yes and the money is going to go into that building I feel like a lot of people will now come now come and see what the south side of Rockford is now about," Flannigan said.

Phase 1A of construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.