Rockford's 15th Avenue Water Main Project scheduled to be complete by June

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford Public Works announced Thursday that sanitary sewer improvement projects in Rockford started back up on March 20.
The project closes 15th Avenue from Seminary Street to Kishwaukee Street.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions and is scheduled to be completed by late June 2023.
A detour route is in place. but school and local traffic will still have access during construction.
Residences, businesses, and school will remain accessible throughout the duration of this project.
Citizens are encouraged to use alternative routes during this closure.
The 15th Avenue improvement projects include replacing:
- Water Main
- Fire Hydrants
- Valves
- Water Services
- Sanitary Sewer
- Sidewalks
- Curbs
- Gutters
In addition, the roadways will also be resurfaced.
The water infrastructure in this project is estimated to be about 100 years old.
All disturbed areas of the project will be restored once the project is complete.