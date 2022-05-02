Rockford's 11th ward picks up debris after severe thunderstorms; veterinary clinic temporarily closed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy storm damage from Saturday wasn't just found on Broadway in Rockford. Residents were outside Monday picking up massive piles of debris along 15th Avenue. Some debris include: broken fences, roofs, glass and even bricks.
Community members told 13 News, they couldn't believe the amount of damage sustained in such a short amount of time.
Stephenson Veterinary Hospital is closed temporarily due to its critical damages. Families who take their pets there will have to find a different clinic while the roof gets repaired. But be rest assured, because owners say their long standing business isn't going anywhere.
Strong winds on Saturday left behind not only heavy damage to the 11th Ward but the feeling of heartache, as a community picks ups up the pieces.
"You have to be here to see it firsthand," said 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez.
"Tired, just taking everything day by day. Working through one problem after the next," explained Forrest Etheridge, the son of Dr. Stephen Etheridge who owns Stephenson Veterinary Hospital.
The hospital opened in the 1950s, making it one of the longest running veterinary clinics in Rockford.
"I have three siblings and we all grew up running around the halls of this. Earliest memories are helping out with surgeries like rubbing new born litters to keep them alive," said Etheridge.
On the clinic's roof, 70 to 80 mile straight-line winds flipped the air conditioner upside down and lifted concrete. The building lost power and water leaked in.
Staff have rushed the last three days to get all necessary items out of the building.
"When the water starting coming through, we started just moving all the drugs that were on these shelves," said Etheridge as he showed the water damage with a flashlight inside the clinic. "So this is our pharmacy."
While the clinic can't serve families and pets right now, other clinics stepped up to make sure pets can still get the care they need.
"Right now, we can't serve our clients as best as we normally would. But we are trying as best as we can. We are directing all calls where we need to," said Etheridge.
Alderman Quinonez says the community is riddled with condemned buildings. So when the storm hit, debris went flying. He hopes the city's investment to fight blight in the area won't take a back seat.
"You see public works is out here already, hauling trees away and code enforcement will be out here to give violations that need to be given," said Quinonez. "Working together with the insurance companies the neighbors have. Working together, we should have this thing cleaned up. It'll take a while but we'll have it cleaned up."
Restoring the area, hoping to bring it new glory.
Quinonez says the storm hit a small pocket in a neighborhood. But he hopes everyone can work together so the overall community can be better prepared if a bigger storm strikes.