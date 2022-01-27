Rockfordians find comfort and peace of mind as free at-home COVID-19 tests arrive in the mail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Packages from the White House are landing at the doorstep of millions of Americans across the country and here in the Stateline. Inside those packages are COVID-19 test kits.
Rockfordians are taking advantage of this national program to make testing more convenient. A local health expert hopes it will make a difference in fighting the pandemic.
Testing for COVID-19 is now a lot easier.
"If I'm feeling like I need to get tested, I can just walk on over to the cabinet and there it is," said Christi McKinney of Rockford.
"I have it now. I got it on Tuesday so I think it took a week or two to get here," said Abigail DuFoe of Rockford.
The Biden Administration and the U.S. Postal Service is sending out 1 billion at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for free.
"Somebody is sick, you have symptoms, you're not feeling well and you test positive with a home test; you're positive," said Dr. James Cole of UW Health's SwedishAmerican "Treat yourself as positive."
Dr. Cole says at-home antigen tests are good options if you're sick or if you're recovering from COVID-19 and determining if it's safe to return to work or school.
"It's definitely a viable option assuming you do the test right, you don't do it too early in the course of your illness," said Dr. Cole. "If it's negative, rely on that as being a definite negative."
DeFoe says she hopped on the opportunity right away so she can find comfort in having tests in stock.
"I actually had COVID a few weeks ago and trying to get tested, trying to find somewhere was super difficult. A lot of the tests were sold out and places were closed when I tried to go," said DeFoe.
Oliver Davis works in the service industry. He says at-home COVID tests will give him peace of mind knowing he won't spread the virus to others.
"I talk to just a bunch of people a day. Like 50 to 100 people come into the coffee shop and I am talking to them at the register," said Davis of Rockford. "I think it's important for me to be negative before I come into work because I don't want to spread it."
Dr. Cole says a PCR test is the gold standard and would be good to take after an individual who is sick tests negative for an at-home test.