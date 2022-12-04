Rockford yard waste collection to end for the season this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week marks the last week for residential yard waste collection for the 2022 season in the city of Rockford.
According to city officials, waste will be collected for the last time this season from Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8.
Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or refuse cans no larger than 32 gallons in size that have been marked with a large "X" that is plainly visible from the street.
Any twigs, branches, and other large brush that cannot fit in a container must be bundled no more than four feet long by two feet in diameter. Bundles should be tied with string or twine, not with wire.
Branches and limbs longer wider than four inches in diameter will not be accepted. Additionally, tree stumps, roots balls, dirt, and mulch will not be collected.
No bag, can, or bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds when loaded. Yard waste cannot be mixed with regular garbage or placed in plastic bags for pickup.
Yard waste collection in Rockford will not resume until the compost site reopens on a date to be determined in spring 2023.