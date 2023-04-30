Rockford World War One Reenactment honors war heroes

ROCKFORD — World War One Day returns to the Midway Village Museum in Rockford.
This is the first full-scale reenactment since 2019 attracting more than 1,000 people.
Reenactor George Reinke says they do their best to acknowledge the hardships those soldiers faced.
"We try to provide or portray what they actually had to live through because during world war one there were no modern medicines it was just as dangerous to live in the trenches as it was to fight in the trenches,” said Reinke
Marketing Director, Luke Fredrickson believes it’s also important to educate the community on the part the city of Rockford played during World War One.
"A lot of the story that ties into Rockford is the history of Camp Grant. That’s where the chamber of commerce in 1917 lobbied the war department to help support and train troops for world war one and that was a boom to Rockford's economy,” said Fredrickson.
The Midway Village Museum Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.