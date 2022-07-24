Rockford woman shares the memory of best friend after, alleged murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Rockford Woman remembers her best friend's life and memory after the alleged murder.
Ashley Hardin was a mother, friend, and now a memory. Hardin was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Rayshawn Smith. Her best friend Kyla Trevio says she never expected anything like this to happen.
"I knew that he had problems but I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that he would play god and decide whether she lives or if Shes gone," said Trevio
The 38-year-old's body was found in Rockton after she was reported missing. Because of Ashley's relationship with her boyfriend, Trevio says they were forced to separate.
"He pulled her from me where we didn't actually speak for 3 years from 2017 to January of 2020 when she reached back out to me again," said Trevio.
However, trevio pushes forward by remembering what made her friend so special.
"She'll make you smile; she'll make you laugh; she'll make those tears go away even if she's just cracking jokes,” Said Trevio
"I'm still waiting for her to call me back; I'm still waiting for her to just I just got married and she was so happy for me I don't have a big support system but that girl was my support system you know," said Trevio.
A life lived but never forgotten.