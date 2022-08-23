Rockford woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for acting as a firearm 'straw purchaser'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman is behind bars for lying to firearm dealers and providing weapons to felons.
30-year-old Kiana Martin was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for making false statements about being a "straw purchaser;" someone who purchases firearms and then illegally provides them to felons.
Martin pled guilty in May 2022 to misrepresenting to federally licensed firearms dealers that she was the actual buyer of firearms, when in fact, she was not the actual buyer.
In the written plea agreement, Martin admitted that on multiple dates she knowingly made false and fictitious written statements to licensed federal firearms dealers.
She then transferred those firearms and ammunition to known felons.