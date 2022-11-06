Rockford woman killed in Saturday morning crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman was killed after a single-car crash on a major roadway in the city Saturday morning.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday on S. Alpine Rd. at Larson Ave.
Authorities say the driver, identified as a 50-year-old woman from Rockford, was driving south on Alpine Rd. and lost control of her car.
The car drove off of the road and hit a tree, causing her to be ejected from the car. She was the only one in the car.
She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where she later died.
The Coroner's Office says an autopsy is pending. The woman's name has not yet been released as family is being notified.
The Rockford Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.