Rockford woman hits police officer with car as man is arrested

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1, a Rockford man was arrested on outstanding warrants while a Rockford woman hit a Rockford Police Detective with a car.
Members of the Rockford Police Department Gang Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and State Line Area Narcotics Team carried out a warrant check in the 7500 block of Colosseum Drive.
The warrant check was for Davon Lewis, who had multiple outstanding warrants.
During the check, Lewis attempted to run away.
Lewis was arrested after being pursued by officers and was found with a loaded handgun, cannabis and cocaine.
While Lewis was in the process of being arrested, a female, who was known to the suspect and later identified as Deasjmonay Dixon, tried to leave the area in a car.
As Dixon tried to drive away, she hit a Rockford Police Detective and was arrested a little while later.
The Detective was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
After reviewing the case, the following charges were authorized:
Davon Lewis, 31, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
No Valid FOID
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
Aggravated Resisting Arrest
Deasjmonay Dixon, 22, Rockford
Aggravated Battery to Police