Rockford woman helping underserved youth regain hope in their future

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To have belief, desire and to place trust in life's plan.
That's the definition of hope.
Through all of the struggles, challenges and adversity, people try to hold onto hope to guide them.
A living embodiment of that hope is Beth Fontana.
Fontana is Rockford born and raised, only leaving to obtain a social work degree from Illinois State.
Today, she's the women's director of juvenile justice ministry with Stateline Youth for Christ.
"We want to come in and let them know that we care about you. You have a hope and a future and we want to help you see the next chapter in your life," Fontana said.
Fontana has spent years connecting with underserved youth in our community, including kids who have gone through the juvenile justice system.
Her dedication to helping kids find their way is clear and infectious to her co-workers.
"Beth has been here as long as I've been here. She's been nothing but a blessing," Stateline Youth for Christ executive director Haddon Anderson said.
"She reflects the unconditional love of God to us all and is just very gifted in relating and communicating with students."
Over the years Fontana has heard her fair share of stories, always encouraging kids to push past those negative thoughts and memories to see a brighter path.
"We talk about tough life circumstances. We talk about anger we talk about how to deal with family conflict. How to navigate through job interviews. Those are the types of things we want to help them see that they can accomplish," Fontana said.
Of course, for Fontana, the kids mean more than anything.
Tatyana McBride was one of those kids.
McBride took part in the Next Steps program Fontana coordinated and she is quick to say how much Fontana means to her.
"I love her a lot. She always wants me to know that I'm loved. I really appreciate Beth because she helped me meet so many amazing people," McBride said.
"Without her I wouldn't have met a lot of people that I have."
Fontana can't think of anything better than giving back to her hometown and helping kids reach their true potential.
"I love the city and I love the people in this city. I want to see our young people, our precious young people succeed," Fontana said.
