Rockford woman found dead in her living room, police don't believe murder is a random act

Guilford Road Death Investigation 04-08-2023

Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday in the 3100 block of Guilford Rd.

Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the 3100 block of Guilford Rd. as officers continue to investigate.

UPDATE: ROCKFORD — On Sunday morning, Rockford Police informed 13 WREX a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside of Guilford Road home on Saturday.

Rockford Officers were conducting a welfare check when they found the woman's body in the living room.

Police tell 13 WREX they do not believe this was a random act and additional information will be released in the near future.

The woman's identity will be released by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office following an autopsy.

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Saturday.

Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday that officers are conducting a death investigation in the 3100 block of Guilford Rd.

In the Tweet, police say a woman was found dead in that area earlier in the day.

Rockford Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this article as additional information becomes available.

