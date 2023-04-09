Rockford woman found dead in her living room, police don't believe murder is a random act

UPDATE: ROCKFORD — On Sunday morning, Rockford Police informed 13 WREX a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside of Guilford Road home on Saturday.
Rockford Officers were conducting a welfare check when they found the woman's body in the living room.
Police tell 13 WREX they do not believe this was a random act and additional information will be released in the near future.
The woman's identity will be released by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office following an autopsy.
ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Saturday.
Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday that officers are conducting a death investigation in the 3100 block of Guilford Rd.
Please find an alternate route as we conduct a death investigation in the 3100 block of Guilford Road. An adult female was found deceased earlier today. Updates will be provided here when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 8, 2023
In the Tweet, police say a woman was found dead in that area earlier in the day.
Rockford Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this article as additional information becomes available.