Rockford woman ejected from seat, killed in crash after car hit tree

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford woman was killed after a single-car crash on a major roadway in the city Saturday morning.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday on South Alpine Road at Larson Ave.
Authorities say the driver, identified as 50-year-old woman Rockford resident Cathi Turner, was driving south on Alpine Road and lost control of her car.
The car drove off of the road and hit a tree, causing her to be ejected from the car. She was the only one in the car.
She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where she later died.
Ms. Turner's autopsy has been completed, but the findings are pending further study.
The Rockford Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.