Rockford woman dead, New Jersey woman injured after Michigan car accident

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — One woman from Rockford is dead and another woman from New Jersey critically injured after a car accident in Michigan Sunday night.
According to the Sumpter Township Police Department's Facebook page, on May 28 around 8:24 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 26000 block of Sumpter Road on the report of a car hitting two pedestrians.
Once officers arrived, one pedestrian was found have died due to her injuries.
The other pedestrian to taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The driver ran away from the area before the police arrived.
Investigations showed that all people involved were leaving a party at an area home.
Two women crossed the roadway and were walking north along the east shoulder when the car, driven by a 43-year-old Detroit man, exited the driveway in a reckless manner.
The car lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting one of the women and running over the other before hitting a tree.
A 49-year-old Rockford, Illinois woman was pinned underneath the car and died due to her injuries.
A 39-year-old Plainfield, New Jersey woman was severely injured.
About three hours after the crash, a drone unit from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office that was equipped with Infared technology found the suspect driver.
The driver was hiding in the woods located north of the scene and directed the searching officers to his location where he was arrested.
Authorities have not identified the victims or driver yet. The investigation is ongoing.