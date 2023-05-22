 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford woman arrested after waving gun around at large gathering

  • 0
Handcuffs Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman was arrested Saturday after waving around a gun with an extended magazine at a large gathering.

On Saturday, May 20 around 10:35 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 13th Street for reports of a large gathering and a woman waving a gun around.

When officers arrived, they would 23-year-old Rockford resident Debriana Walker outside with a group of people.

Walker was arrested and taken to the County Jail. 

Officers found that Walker had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on her person.

Officers responded to the same area at 12:55 p.m. for reports of a loud gathering of people.

The tenant was then issued a citation for Offensive Use of Property.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charge:

Debriana Walker, 23, Rockford

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Recommended for you