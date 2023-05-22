Rockford woman arrested after waving gun around at large gathering

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A woman was arrested Saturday after waving around a gun with an extended magazine at a large gathering.
On Saturday, May 20 around 10:35 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 13th Street for reports of a large gathering and a woman waving a gun around.
When officers arrived, they would 23-year-old Rockford resident Debriana Walker outside with a group of people.
Walker was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Officers found that Walker had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on her person.
Officers responded to the same area at 12:55 p.m. for reports of a loud gathering of people.
The tenant was then issued a citation for Offensive Use of Property.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charge:
Debriana Walker, 23, Rockford
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon