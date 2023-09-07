Rockford woman arrested after hundreds of hang-up 9-1-1 calls placed

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Starting on August 31, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 911 Center starting to receive multiple 9-1-1 hang-up phone calls from the same telephone number.

Between August 31 and September 6, a total of 694 hang-up telephone calls were placed to the 9-1-1 center.

An investigation begun which led to a home in the 1200 block of Gleasman Road.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered the cell phone used to make the calls and 19-year-old Rockford resident Theresa J. Lones was arrested.

“False emergency calls not only waste precious resources, but also jeopardize the safety of those in genuine need of assistance,” Said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that making false 9-1-1 calls is not irresponsible but also illegal.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges: