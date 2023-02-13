Rockford woman arrested after hitting woman with her car

ROCKFORD - A Rockford woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car following a fight in a parking lot.
During the early hours of Sunday, February 12, several emergency calls came in for a woman hit by a car in the 2800 block of 11th Street.
Officers were told that a fight took place in the parking lot between multiple women.
Witnesses say that Danielle Eskilson got into her car and then hit a 24-year-old woman while still in the parking lot.
The 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Eskilson was found a short time later near South Main and Morgan Streets and arrested.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:
Danielle Eskilson, 23, Rockford
Aggravated Battery