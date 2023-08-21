Rockford waste collection will shift one hour earlier starting Tuesday

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.
* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&