Rockford waste collection will shift one hour earlier starting Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Due to the high heat forecasts, Rock River Disposal will start to collect garbage, recycling, and yard waste one hour early for Rockford residents.

This schedule will start Tuesday, August 22 and remain until the end of the week.

Collection start time will temporarily shift from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Contact Rock River Disposal directly with any questions or issues by calling 815-965-2489.