Rockford 'Walk For Life' event one year after Roe v. Wade overturned by Supreme Court

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Davis Junction to near Oregon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Roscoe, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Capron, Kingston, Timberlane, New Milford, Lindenwood and Monroe Center. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, and Rockford Rivets Baseball. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH