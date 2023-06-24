Rockford 'Walk For Life' event one year after Roe v. Wade overturned by Supreme Court

ROCKFORD — One year after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people in Rockford are rallying in support of the decision.
Organization Rockford Family Initiative held its third annual Walk For Life event Saturday.
“Every person matters, no matter who they are, if they're loved by god, they should be loved by every single one of us, and even though we may have some disagreements and differences, we are still the Rockford community,” says Kevin Rilott, Rockford Family Initiative Director.
The Rockford family initiative came out Saturday to march against abortion rights.
The group says they are standing up for every person in the community.
“We of course have a special focus on the unborn, praying for their protection, and for mothers in need of their help, but we are here today to say every life matters,” added Rilott.
However, the organization Women's March Rockford believes in the women's right to choose.
“This country is sending a clear message. They're saying we believe in reproductive healthcare, reproductive freedom, and some legislators aren't listening, and so we're seeing the push back even more,” says Women’s March Rockford President Melissa Champion.
“They're seeing that women can't be boxed in anymore... for the past 50 years we've made incredible strides... we're making our own money, we're making our own decisions,” she adds.
Dozens of people took part in the walk Saturday afternoon marching to Rockford City Hall.