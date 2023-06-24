 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 1111 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Roscoe to near Davis Junction to near Oregon,
moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Roscoe,
Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Candlewick Lake, Cherry
Valley, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Capron, Kingston, Timberlane, New
Milford, Lindenwood and Monroe Center.

This includes...  Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock
Valley College, and Rockford Rivets Baseball.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Rockford 'Walk For Life' event one year after Roe v. Wade overturned by Supreme Court

ROCKFORD — One year after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people in Rockford are rallying in support of the decision. 

Organization Rockford Family Initiative held its third annual Walk For Life event Saturday. 

“Every person matters, no matter who they are, if they're loved by god, they should be loved by every single one of us, and even though we may have some disagreements and differences, we are still the Rockford community,” says Kevin Rilott, Rockford Family Initiative Director. 

The Rockford family initiative came out Saturday to march against abortion rights.

The group says they are standing up for every person in the community. 

“We of course have a special focus on the unborn, praying for their protection, and for mothers in need of their help, but we are here today to say every life matters,” added Rilott. 

However, the organization Women's March Rockford believes in the women's right to choose.

“This country is sending a clear message. They're saying we believe in reproductive healthcare, reproductive freedom, and some legislators aren't listening, and so we're seeing the push back even more,” says Women’s March Rockford President Melissa Champion. 

“They're seeing that women can't be boxed in anymore... for the past 50 years we've made incredible strides... we're making our own money, we're making our own decisions,” she adds. 

Dozens of people took part in the walk Saturday afternoon marching to Rockford City Hall.

