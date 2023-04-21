Rockford update from Mayor Tom McNamara

ROCKFORD — Rockford mayor, Tom McNamara met the media for an update on city projects this afternoon.
McNamara discussed several topics, such as supporting National Denim Day next week, an update on the Barber Coleman site, and the potential for a grocery store on Rockford's West Side and Downtown.
When it comes to the Barber Coleman project, Mayor McNamara said they are hopeful about the future of the site and the work that needs to be completed there.
"I'm very positive on the project and we still think it will happen and we know it will be going to city council. But a project of this magnitude I've missed the those timelines enough times that I'll just tell you we're going to continue to go through this incredibly thoroughly and make sure that when we bring this forward, we have all the information and we're not piecemealing this development agreement to our council, we want them to see it in its entirety," McNamara said.
Rockford also plans to support National Denim Day next Wednesday, April 26th.
This movement recognizes sexual assault survivors and to show your support by wearing denim.
"The City of Rockford as well as the entire county of Winnebago will be participating in Denim Day. Just so you are aware, if you are not, Denim Day really began and was triggered by a conviction that came, that was actually overturned, a rape conviction that was overturned in the Italian Supreme Court," McNamara said.
At the meeting, Rockford's mayor also discussed the additional apartments coming to the Downtown area.
With these additional apartments, he said the need for a grocery store in the area is something the city is prioritizing.
"I would say that we've been incredibly active not just working to get a grocery store Downtown but also one in West Rockford. As a West Side resident, I can tell you I very badly want another grocery store," McNamara said.