Rockford University's Regents First program receives $15k grant for first generation college students

ROCKFORD — The Regents First program at Rockford University has received $15,000 from the Kjellstrom Family Foundation to expand its resources for first-generation college students.
The Regents First program began at Rockford University in the Fall of 2021.
The program's goal is to provide first-generation college students with everything they need to be successful and graduate within four years.
With the new funding, the program hopes to be able to expand the space designated for those students.
The numbers have grown from introducing 12 students in 2021, 16 in 2022, and now 25 new students into the program in 2023.
Students in the program also get help buying books their first semester, a life skills coach, and a peer mentor.
Sophomore student Daryan Donadio says Regents First allowed him to reconsider his future as a college student.
"I believe I would have dropped out without it because I feel like I would have been a complete, nervous wreck. The program made me feel more comfortable and more confident in my ability to go through college,” said Donadio.
Jennifer Pina, also a sophomore Regents First student, adds that the program allowed her the opportunity to pave the way for the rest of her family as a first-generation college student.
"For me, its more about representation not only for other first-generation college students but also for my family. I have two younger brothers they’re 14 and 16 and they are not as excited about college so I want to be that role model they can look up to,” said Pina.
According to Dr. Karen Walker, Rockford University's Dean of Academic Support, the first graduating class from the program will be in 2025.
Walker says all these things are done to ensure each student in the program graduates on time.
"Overcoming that difficulty of feeling like I'm the only person in the room that does not understand what's happening or what's going on. That's why having that strong sense of community and sense of belonging that the Regents First program promotes I think is extremely important,” said Walker.
The next group will be introduced during the summer with a week-long residency for those new students joining the program.