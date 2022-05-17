 Skip to main content
Rockford University students and staff head to Ecuador to build a playground

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University psychology and physics students along with three faculty and staff are set to travel to Ecuador today.  

The group will build a playground in conjunction with Kids Around The World, a faith-based, non-profit.  

This comes after Rockford University announced a $10,000 donation to the organization on April 22nd ahead of the international trip.  

Rockford University students will interview locals to learn more about the Ecuadorian culture while the physics students will teach children STEM activities during after-school programs. 

“Our commitment to service and internationalism is deeply ingrained in our institutional culture,” said Dr. Eric Fulcomer, Rockford University President. “Not only will our students have the opportunity to learn more about a different culture, but they will also help to build a space that will serve as a safe haven for children for many years to come.” 

This will be the 44th playground in Ecuador and will bring the total of worldwide playgrounds to 1,004.  

