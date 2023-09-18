Rockford University reports strong numbers for fall semester

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Fall 2023 semester at Rockford University shows strong growth in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment.

Compared to last fall, there was a 13% increase in undergraduate enrollment and a 26% jump in graduate enrollment.

Rockford University attributes part of the higher enrollment numbers to its expansion of undergraduate majors that prepare students for high-demand fields.

These new majors include Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Data Science, Healthcare Administration, and Supply Chain Management.

"We are thrilled to see such a significant increase in enrollment for our graduate degree programs," stated Rockford University’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, Megan Frankfother. "Professionals returning to school for advanced degrees open more opportunities for themselves and create a more robust workforce here in the Rockford Region."

During the first year of the Rockford University Horizon Grant, 79 students received awards this fall.

In this federal, state, and local cooperative grant program, tuition for the year costs each student just $5,000 a year. Students must be MAP and Pell-eligible Illinois students.

The RU Horizon Grant is removing barriers, according to RU Associate Vice President for

Enrollment Management and Director of Student Administrative Services Todd Fischer-Free.

“A lot of what we are doing here at the university right now is planning for the future,” he said. “What's on the horizon? We have some incredible programs, but we also know that there's a segment in our local area in the region and within the state where finances are a barrier to higher education.”

Rockford University is working with state and federal programs to provide eligible prospective Illinois students with financial aid of $31,500 a year, or 86% of tuition, he said.

That leaves $5,000 that the student and family will have to contribute towards tuition.

“We're really being forward-looking and embracing the community feels pretty great,” Fischer-Free said.

Currently only an associate member, Rockford University is actively working to have a full Hispanic Serving Institution designation.

By seeking this status, Rockford University shows that it is committed to making a welcoming environment for students from diverse backgrounds.

For more information about Rockford University, visit their website.