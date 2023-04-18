Rockford University offers $5k tuition per year to qualifying incoming students

ROCKFORD — Rockford University announces the new Horizon Grant program to provide a more affordable education.
Students who qualify for the Horizon Grant Program will only be required to pay a tuition of five thousand dollars a year not including room and board.
The program is open to new first-year and transfer students of Rockford University.
To qualify for the program the student must also qualify for the Federal Pell Grant and the Illinois Monetary Award Program knowns as MAP.
Rockford University Interim President Dr. Patricia Lynott says they are happy to help provide a more affordable education for those students who need it most.
“We are so committed to access and affordability and trying to find a reasonable way to get as many qualified students here as possible to take advantage of this education,” said Dr. Lynott.
Todd Fischer-Free, a Rockford Native and Rockford University Associate Vice President of Enrollment, believes this is an opportunity for the school to attract more Illinois and local students.
"To see the institution fulfill that partnership in our local area and partner with the state of Illinois and the governor to fund education is good work being done at the federal level to increase access,” said Fischer-Free.