Rockford University Interim President Dr. Patricia Lynott extends term to June 2025

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford University Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Interim President Dr. Patricia Lynott will be staying with the University until June 2025.
As a search for a permanent University President went on, Dr. Patricia Lynott has guided the institution on an interim basis since November 2022.
Under her direction, Rockford University has made significant progress in student accessibility, academic offerings, and staff empowerment.
Dr. Lynott was set to serve as the University's Interim President through June 30, 2024, but has agreed to extend her term until June 30, 2025.
This time allows the Board of Trustees to continue new organizational positioning and growth initiatives.
More time also ensures that the search for the next University President will receive the time it deserves.
In the past seven months, President Lynott has achieved the following accomplishments:
- Expansion of accessibility for students through scholarship programs including Rockford Promise, the Horizon Grant, and Regents First.
These resources provide previously-unavailable paths for students who meet academic or need-based eligibility guidelines, or who are first in their families to earn a Bachelor's degree.
- Addition of new high-demand majors including Cybersecurity, Supply Chain & Logistics, Healthcare Administration, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing.
- A new, shared leadership approach shifts away from a top-down governance style and enables a deeper sense of ownership of policy direction and streamlined decision-making.
- Policy and program implementation is more nimble, allowing organizational operations to have greater speed.
- Advocation for Hispanic Success with an associate membership in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Rockford University has also become a federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institution.
- Hosting the first Rockford University Business Summit will strengthen community connections with business leaders.
- Enhanced marketing efforts and improvements to Rockford University's website