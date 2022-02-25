ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford University celebrates 175 years of educational excellence.
To commemorate the anniversary, seven community organizations who have partnered with the university were honored Friday.
University leaders say the milestone wouldn't be possible without the ongoing support from the community.
"Not every institution makes it to 175 years and today's the actual day so on February 25th 1847 the charter was signed establishing our institution," Rockford University President, Eric Fulcomer said.
The university hosted a series of celebrations throughout the day with the signature event being the annual charter day convocation.