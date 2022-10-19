Rockford University announces hiring of interim president

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local university has hired a new leader to serve on an interim basis as they search for a new president.
Rockford University announced Wednesday that Dr. Patricia Lynott will serve as the university's interim president after current President Dr. Eric Fulcomer officially leaves on December 12.
Lynott, who has served as president of the University College at Southern New Hampshire University, will be on campus beginning on Nov. 14, according to university officials. Lynott plans to work with Fulcomer to learn more about the students and staff on campus as well as the Rockford community.
Lynott says she is happy to join an "evolving" community that cares for their younger population.
"Rockford University has done an incredible job of remaining financially stable while continuing to provide the best of what makes small private institutions so important: a close-knit campus community; more one-on-one interaction with caring professors; greater curriculum flexibility, less bureaucracy, and so much more," Lynott says. "Throughout its evolution from a women’s seminary, to a co-ed college, to a regional university, Rockford has always adapted to the changes and challenges of the times."
Dr. Eric Fulcomer announced his resignation as RU President in June. Lynott will serve in the interim role as the search for a permanent successor to Fulcomer continues, according to university officials.
Board of Trustees Chair Rebecca Epperson says they were looking to support a "smooth continuity of operations" for their students and staff as they searched for an interim leader.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Lynott leading the University through this transition," Epperson says. "We look forward to her leadership; her commitment to Rockford University’s students, staff, and faculty; and the stability she will provide as our search for the permanent leader is underway."
Fulcomer's permanent successor will be the 19th president of Rockford University's 175-year history.