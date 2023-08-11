Rockford to study possibility of removing traffic signals at Rockton Avenue, Jefferson Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, August 15, The City of Rockford will start a study to determine the possibility of removing traffic signals at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rockton Avenue.

All signals will be turned off and covered.

The intersection will use two-way stop sign control with Rockton Avenue stopping for Jefferson Street.

Signs telling drivers that cross-traffic will not stop will be installed before the Rockton Avenue intersection.

The signals will remain covered for at least 60 days while the Public Works Department assesses the stop-control operation.

Motorists should use caution on the roadway when entering the intersection and need to stop for all pedestrians using the crosswalk.

Citizen input on the signal removal study is encouraged.

Questions and comments should be directed to Jeremy Carter, Traffic and Development Engineer, City of Rockford Public Works Department by calling 779-348-7173 or emailing jeremy.carter@rockfordil.gov .