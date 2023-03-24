Rockford to receive $2.3 million for rail crossing safety improvements

CHICAGO — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced Friday that it has approved its annual five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Program to implement highway-rail safety work at local roads across the state.
Over $476 million dollars from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) and Rebuild Illinois (RBI) will help communities and railroads fund essential improvements at 424 crossing locations.
“Upgrading pedestrian crossings, flashing warning devices, and other critical safety infrastructure is a no brainer for keeping Illinoisans safe while they traverse rail tracks,” said ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan.
“Over 7,000 miles of track makes our state’s rail system the second largest in the nation, and the Grade Crossing Protection Fund is an essential tool for keeping these railways safe for all who use them.”
The five-year plan suggests GCPF dollars cover the cost of 34 new bridge projects, 365 new grade crossing projects, and 15 low-cost emergency improvements at over 400 crossing locations.
One of the projects in the five year plan includes allocating $2.3 million for Rockford to modernize its flashing light signals and roadway gates at six separate Illinois Railway crossings.
“The projects in this year’s Crossing Safety Improvement Program reflect the ICC’s commitment to reducing the potential for rail collisions. Improving our state’s existing infrastructure and installing modernized warning signs ahead of tracks are surefire steps to keep people and goods safe as they travel along Illinois’ railways,” said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.
The "Three E's's" of railroad safety are:
- Education through Operation Lifesaver Illinois
- Enforcement of existing railroad safety laws
- Engineering necessary to make crossings as safe as possible