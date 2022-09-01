Rockford To Chicago Railway Funding Secured

ROCKFORD (WREX) — State senator Steve Stadelman was recently appointed to the High-Speed Railway Commission to help create a statewide plan for high speed rail and feeder networks.
Among this plan, a new train line from Rockford to Chicago could be coming to residents in the near future.
Stadelman secured $275 million dollars for the project. Plans for stops also include Belvidere, Huntley, and Elgin.
"We obviously have I-90 but I-90 gets congested so whatever we can do to ensure easy access to the metropolitan area one that will help attract people to our community and help businesses as well as far as their ability to attract a workforce," says State Senator Stadelman
Some Rockford residents say they can't wait for this service to become a reality.
While this line won't be a high speed train, the plan is for it to connect between Chicago and St. Louis.
Stadelman explains, "What this will do it'll ensure that we have access to high speed rail, people won't have to take a bus or car into Chicago to connect to a high speed rail service. They can be able to get on a train right here in the Rockford area and connect much more easily to high speed rail in the Chicagoland area."
The department of transportation hopes to finish the Rockford/Chicago rail service by the end of 2025 or early 2026.