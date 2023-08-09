Rockford teenager resists arrest, found with loaded firearm

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, August 8, Rockford Police SCOPE officers were patrolling the 300 block of Cameron Avenue when they saw two juvenile males standing in front of an apartment building.

As the squad car kept driving down the street, one of the juveniles ran off.

After a short chase, the 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.

SCOPE officers also found a loaded firearm being carried by the juvenile, which is pictured in this article above.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: