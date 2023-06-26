Rockford teenager identified, killed in Saturday morning shooting on Sunnyside Avenue

ROCKFORD -- For the second time in less than a week, Rockford Police have responded to a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue.
Rockford Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Drive. A 19-year-old male was shot and his injuries are considered life-threatening. Further details will follow when available. Check back here for updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 24, 2023
On Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting involving a 19-year-old male, who has life threatening injuries.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told there had been a party in the roadway and shots were fired towards the crowd.
During the shooting, 19-year-old Rockford resident Dequan Davis was hit by gunfire.
Davis was taken in a personal car to a local Emergency Department where he was treated for his injuries.
Despite treatment efforts, Davis was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. from the injuries sustained in the shooting.
An autopsy performed on Monday show that Davis died from a gunshot wound.
Rockford Police are currently investigating the incident.