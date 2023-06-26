 Skip to main content
Rockford teenager identified, killed in Saturday morning shooting on Sunnyside Avenue

ROCKFORD -- For the second time in less than a week, Rockford Police have responded to a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue.

On Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting involving a 19-year-old male, who has life threatening injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told there had been a party in the roadway and shots were fired towards the crowd.

During the shooting, 19-year-old Rockford resident Dequan Davis was hit by gunfire.

Davis was taken in a personal car to a local Emergency Department where he was treated for his injuries.

Despite treatment efforts, Davis was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

An autopsy performed on Monday show that Davis died from a gunshot wound.

Rockford Police are currently investigating the incident.

