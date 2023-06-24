 Skip to main content
Rockford teenager dies following Saturday morning shooting on Sunnyside Avenue

police shooting

ROCKFORD -- For the second time in less than a week, Rockford Police have responded to a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting involving a 19-year-old male, who has life threatening injuries.

According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, the 19-year-old has died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

No other information has been released by police, including if any suspects have been arrested and/or identified.

Stay with 13 WREX for urgent updates as they are released from the Rockford Police Department.

