Rockford teenager dies following Saturday morning shooting on Sunnyside Avenue

ROCKFORD -- For the second time in less than a week, Rockford Police have responded to a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue.
On Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting involving a 19-year-old male, who has life threatening injuries.
Rockford Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Drive. A 19-year-old male was shot and his injuries are considered life-threatening. Further details will follow when available. Check back here for updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 24, 2023
According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, the 19-year-old has died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.
No other information has been released by police, including if any suspects have been arrested and/or identified.
Stay with 13 WREX for urgent updates as they are released from the Rockford Police Department.