...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency media contact: 217 558
1536.

Rockford teenager charged with attempted murder after January shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel and handcuffs
MGN

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police confirmed Thursday that a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after a shooting that took place back in January.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue.

Irving Avenue Shooting Map

Officers responded to a shots fired call in that area and found a 17-year-old boy shot in the chest and back.

After an investigation by the Rockford Police Department's Gang Crime Unit, the 16-year-old was named as the suspect in the shooting.

Wednesday, the boy was arrested at his home and was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy also was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Robbery.

