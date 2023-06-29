Rockford teenager charged with attempted murder after January shooting

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police confirmed Thursday that a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after a shooting that took place back in January.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in that area and found a 17-year-old boy shot in the chest and back.

After an investigation by the Rockford Police Department's Gang Crime Unit, the 16-year-old was named as the suspect in the shooting.

Wednesday, the boy was arrested at his home and was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy also was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Robbery.