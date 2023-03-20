Rockford teenager arrested after being found with loaded gun, stolen screen protector

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police arrested a teenager after he was seen taking a screen protector from a Walmart store and a loaded gun was found by authorities.
On Sunday, March 19 around 1:15 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at the Walmart on Walton Street.
When officers arrived, they met with the Asset Protection Officer of the store who saw a 16-year-old male take a screen protector past the cash registers.
The suspect ran away from the area but was found nearby and arrested.
He was then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Rockford Police officers also found a loaded handgun.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Juvenile (2 counts)
Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
Retail Theft
Armed Robbery