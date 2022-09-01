Rockford teen survives battle with Sickle Cell Disease.

ROCKFORD (WREX) --Family overcomes Sickle Cell and spreads awareness for the disease.
18-year-old Malik Byrd diagnosed with a hereditary disease, says sickle cell is an everyday struggle. Byrd and his family hope that the community becomes more educated about the disease and the impact it has on those affected by it.
"It's constant hospital visits, it could be late at night or early in the morning or we could be doing something really important and it has just broken out so you have to drop everything and go to the hospital”, said Byrd
According to the northwestern Illinois Red Cross, the majority of patients with the disease are African American and require diverse blood for treatment in order to combat the virus. One out of Three African Americans who donate blood are a match for someone who has sickle cell.
"The main thing is that it is a painful disease it's debilitating and there are other complications that come with it when you think about people who have issues with blood low iron, level very fatigue, pain in their joints, it's like a serious that you really can't see on the outside but internally it affects the individual and their quality of life”, said Executive Director Leslie Luther.
Malik's mom Lakeshia, Wingo says she could hardly bear the sight of seeing her son go through so much pain and the toll it took on their family.
"There wasn't enough preparation to handle the emotion behind your child being in so much pain that even your touch hurt,” said Wingo
She continued to say,
"Because he had an unrelated donor, he has now what is called graft vs host disease and so that is the donors' cells are attacking his immune system", said Wingo
"Now it's mainly my vascular necrosis that's mainly messing with my body and pain but I don't get any of the pain crisis anymore,” said Byrd
Throughout the month the northwest Illinois red cross will be spreading awareness about Sickle Cell Disease by searching for more diverse blood and potential donors.
"For Sickle Cell Blood transfusion it really helps manage the pain, as well as the complications that come with it and so we really want to start an effort in the month of September to get diverse blood donors to come out and give blood."
Sickle Cell is the number one blood disorder in the country affecting approximately 100,00 Americans today.
To get involved with Northwestern Illinois red cross you visit their website or contact the Executive Director at leslie.luther@redcross.org.You can also download the red cross app to set up a donation or give them a call at 1-800 –RED-CROSS.