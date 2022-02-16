Rockford teen spreading message of self-expression as Youth Poet Laureate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 610. The number of notes Giulyana Gamero has saved in her phone.
The majority of them poetry and writing samples.
Not so much a phone but rather a library cataloging years of self-expression.
Preserving a lifetime of creativity from this 17-year-old girl.
"Writing has always been a part of my life," Gamero said.
"In first grade I used to take notebook paper, staple them together and writing little stories or pictures and show them to my parents. I was so excited and so passionate about the act of storytelling."
Gamero has journals jammed packed with poetry and drawings, all of it steps on the path to finding her voice.
"I definitely believe that writing helps you unlock aspects of yourself that you wouldn't normally find," Gamero said.
"We see the world now and, obviously, you can focus on the terrible parts of it but being able to express yourself really helps minimize those terrible parts."
This mature outlook on life led to Gamero being nominated to become Rockford's next Youth Poet Laureate.
The Adult and Youth Poet Laureate positions were brought to the Forest City in 2020, as a way to bring more attention to the artistic side of our community.
For Mary McNamara Bernsten, executive director of Rockford Area Arts Council, Gamero's work portrayed an important message of the importance of identity.
""I think that Giulyana Gamero embodied this idea of seeking your identity and self-exploration which is so important during a time right now where the youth in this area and all through the world are challenged," McNamara Bernsten said.
At the end of January, Gamero was officially appointed as Youth Poet Laureate, presenting this high school senior with a rare opportunity to spread the importance of literacy and art throughout the 815.
"To have someone who has a grasp or passion for the written word. It's another way for us to artistically express what's happening in our community," Bernsten said.
Gamero says she's ready to share her vision of the world with her hometown.
As stated earlier, she wants people to see beyond the negatives in the world and look toward making positive change.
"Sharing this concept of love and to love people as humans and humanity. That is part of my identity and that's a part of my identity that I can share with others and help them find that out. I can help others reach that idea of 'Yes, you can be a good person even if things don't seem like it," Gamero said.
"We can change. Change is always possible."
