Rockford teen charged after hitting police squad car with stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD — A Rockford teenager faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to carjack two elderly women, steal a man's car and was involved in a drive-by shooting in December 2022.
Two women, a 73-year-old and 82-year-old, were inside a car in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when a 16-year-old male entered the backseat, waved a gun, and threatened the women.
The teenager then hit the driver from behind and got her keys from her, but he got out of the car as he was unable to get her to leave her seat.
The teenager drove away in a car, reported stolen out of Rockford.
About ten minutes later, the teenager parked the stolen car in the 1100 block of North 2nd Street.
He then walked up to an occupied car where he pointed a gun at the driver, a 57-year-old man, and demanded the keys.
The driver got out of the car and the teenager drove away in it.
Officers found the car a short time later on Forest Hills Road, and as they tried to stop it, the car hit one of the squad cars as it sped away.
The car eventually crashed into a tree near Marsh and North Alpine and driver ran away.
At that time, a Rockford Police K9 was used to track the teenager.
The suspect was found hiding under a deck in the 4400 block of Berkshire Close.
The teenager received a minor wound from the K9 and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
During the investigation, the Rockford Police K9 was able to find a handgun with a defaced serial number.
The Winnebago County County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
200 block of Welty
Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
Armed Robbery
Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen
1100 block of N. 2nd Street
Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
Aggravated Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Possession of a Defaced Firearm
Aggravated Fleeing to Elude/Hit & Run (2 counts)
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
In addition, Rockford Police Detectives looked into a drive-by shooting accident in the 1000 block of Franklin Place from last December, and was able to identify the suspect as the same teenager.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges for this crime:
Aggravated Battery with a Firearm
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
At this time, the teenager is in custody in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.