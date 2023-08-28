Rockford teen arrested after shots fired Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. — One Rockford teen has been arrested following reports of shots fired Thursday morning.
On Thursday, August 24 around 10:50 a.m., the Rockford Police Department responded to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw two juveniles running away.
Later, they were able to find one of the juveniles, a 15-year-old male, at a home on Oakley Avenue.
The 15-year-old male was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:
- Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm