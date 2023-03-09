Rockford team-up gives free haircuts to students at Lewis Lemon Elementary School

ROCKFORD — Some students at Lewis Lemon Elementary School had a different class on their schedule today.
Tricoci University of Beauty and Culture came to the school to offer free haircuts to 15 students at the school.
The team-up offers a win-win to students and the beauty school that provides good looks for the students, and valuable experience for the hair dressers to-be.
13th Ward Precinct Committeeman Tamir Bell says the program is a small investment that can make a big difference for these kids.
"Our children deserve to look and feel good if we expected them to do good in our community, so this is just one way to make them feel and look good," Bell said.
Bell says he hopes the partnership can start happening on a regular basis.