Rockford Summit on Racism event focuses on promoting community unity

ROCKFORD — As part of an open and honest conversation about racism between Rockford city leaders and the community, a summit was held Thursday at the UW Health Sports Factory.
The summit was hosted by Eliminate Racism 815, where several panelists spoke on their efforts on combatting racism in the Stateline in areas of healthcare, community, and education.
Overcoming a divide in the community was the theme at the Eliminate Racism Summit, with several panelists explaining their efforts.
Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarret says more than $20 million has been given back to schools to further education, along with various college-level programs geared towards careers.
"One is our Rockford University Pathway. [We] are seven years in with our University Pathway and this is our largest class yet. They will attend Rockford University while in undergrad and [then be] hired in Rockford Public Schools. The ultimately, we will pay for their Masters degrees, which is another $50,000," says Jarrett.
The Changing Hearts Initiative set by the Rockford Regional Health Council works on building trust in the community when it comes to healthcare, especially for minorities.
"Where we went out into the communities, specifically in the minority churches, and did what we are continuing to do and provide that literacy and understanding of what is happening as far as disparities," says Jarrett.
For the community, both Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Police Chief Carla Redd emphasized more diversity in leadership roles, with 50% of minorities in the police department and 75% of black women represented on different boards.
"This is important because these are the individuals that are making the decisions for really large orgs in our community and they need to be reflective of the citizens which we are all fortunate to serve," says McNamara.
Attendees to the summit say they plan to apply more initiatives to help reach the youth.
"I'm excited for what the youth have to ask about what they are experiencing and I'm thinking of ideas of [how we can] get some high-schoolers into the middle school to talk to them, 'Hey, stick with it,'" says Jennifer Zimmerman, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School.
If you missed today's event, you can attend a potluck on May 16 at the Pilgrim Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m.