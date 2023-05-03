Rockford Summit On Racism aims to better community relations

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Summit On Racism will be held tomorrow at the UW Health Sports Factory.
The event has been organized by the group Eliminate Racism 815 with the goal of ending racism and enhancing equal opportunities in Rockford.
Board President, Dick Rundall says education and economic opportunity are two topics he wants to focus on.
"I really focus on economic opportunities and some of the biggest problems I see are lack of living wage, and the lack of people's ability to get reasonable mortgages so that they can have housing", said Rundall.
Special guests and speakers will include Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Chief of Police Carla Redd to name a few.
The public is invited and encouraged to come as the nonprofit is hoping to create an inclusive space creating better community relations.
Other workshops during the event will be based on the criminal justice and heal care systems.
If you have not already registered, registration will begin Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. The official welcome by Mayor McNamara will kick off the event at 9 a.m.